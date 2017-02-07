College of Medicine
Senior leadership of the proposed Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine were in Blackfoot on Monday to explained the need of this medical college in Idaho. ICOM will be a freestanding, privately funded, separately licensed and independently operated entity located at ISU's Health Science Center in Meridian.
