City holds budget workshop

Members of the Blackfoot City Council and city officials met Tuesday afternoon to hear the report from the city auditor Morgan Hatt, CPA with Jones, Yost, Hatt, and Erickson CPA's, and a budget workshop. Hatt presented his findings from the 2016 audit to council members and the directors from each department presented their goals and current standing with their budgets.

