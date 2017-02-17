Chelsea and Nick Torres Were Not Going to Give Up Their Conjoined Twins
Pregnant with twins, the 23-year-old spent most nights awake to avoid distressing thoughts: nightmares about the twins not making it through delivery, of doctors delivering twin boys with four legs, one trunk and two heads - twins she knew weren't hers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|8 hr
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Sun
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC