Champion in our midst - local girl wins Elks Hoop Shoot

Attention Blackfoot and Bingham County, we have a real champion in our midst. Nine year old Izybel Talbot is a champion and she is headed for bigger and better things! Izybel entered and won the local Elks Annual Hoop and Shoot that was held at Mountain View Middle School, defeated all comers, boys and girls.

