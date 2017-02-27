Chamber Luncheon venue change
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at noon Wednesday, March 8 at the lunchroom facilities at Premier Technology Inc. The cost for the luncheon is $12.50 which includes a tip for the servers. "By moving the chamber luncheons to an offsite facility, it gives the chamber membership the ability to continue to grow," said chamber executive director Julie Ann Goodrich.
