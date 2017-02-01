Cannon retires from BMH boar of directors
Bingham Memorial Hospital board member Alice Cannon has retired after 11 years of service. Cannon, a lifelong resident of Blackfoot, served as vice chairman for two years, chairman for two years, and, in her final year on the board, she served as chair.
