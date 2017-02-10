Blackfoot woman gives birth to conjoined twins
Callie and Carter Torres, conjoined twins, were born Monday, Jan. 30, together weighing nine pounds even. The twins were born to Blackfoot couple Nick and Chelsea Torres.
