Blackfoot Swimming Pool swim camp and Regatta
The Blackfoot Municipal Swimming pool is gearing up for the second annual swim camp regatta. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31. Children 5-12 can sign up now and the cost is $75 per child.
