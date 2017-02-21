Blackfoot School Board meeting
Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress announced at the school board meeting Thursday that three zones in the Blackfoot School District are up for election and that petitions can be picked up at the district office. "Anyone who is interested can pick that up here," Kress said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC