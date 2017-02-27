Blackfoot Rural Library Board has opening
The Blackfoot Rural Library District Board has a vacancy following the resignation of Rod Lilya, who has faithfully served on the Board for over three years. The Blackfoot Public Library is governed by two boards, working jointly to provide the resources needed to support our community with quality library services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC