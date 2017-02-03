Blackfoot officials reminder: sandbags available
Because of the weather forecasting rain this weekend, city officials want to remind the public that sandbags and sand are available. If people observe flooding, they should call the non-emergency line 785-1234 to report it and we will get a crew over to see what can be done to alleviate the situation, said Mayor Paul Loomis.
