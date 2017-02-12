Bingham Sheriff's Office makes arrest in murder
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office along with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County detectives division are investigating a homicide that occurred in Bingham County, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is in the early stages.
