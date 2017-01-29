Shock. Outrage. Resistance. Repeat. Is this the new normal in Trump's America?
People protest President Trump and welcome arriving passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday. In Donald Trump's America, there may be no more weekends - just an incessant cycle of shocks, of actions and reactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
