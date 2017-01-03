SEICAA offers homeownership program

SEICAA offers homeownership program

South East Idaho Community Action Agency is offering a program to help low-income families to purchase a home of their own. The Self-Help Housing project will assist applicants in securing financing for the building of a new home, as well as sweat equity.

