School Districts request supplemental levies
The Blackfoot and Snake River have requested voters to approved supplemental levies during the school election on Tuesday, March 14. The Blackfoot School District has asked voters to approve two levies-a supplemental levy of $2,150,000 for each of two years and a plant facility levy for $600,000 each year for 10 years. This is the first time Blackfoot has asked voters to approve two levies.
