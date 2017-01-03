Register for Potato Conference by Friday
The 49th annual Potato Conference sponsored by the University of Idaho and the 38th Ag Expo will take place on the Idaho State University camp in Pocatello on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Commenting on the conference and expo, Danny Mitchell, owner of Milestone International, Inc., in Blackfoot said, "It's always a good idea when someone offers a location for growers.
