Records detail years of abuse by Blackfoot man

Tuesday Jan 17

Davis is charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 and two counts of sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a child ages 16 or 17. Davis posted a $50,000 bond Friday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled Feb. 2. Court records show the now 21-year-old victim did not report the abuse until she moved out of state.

