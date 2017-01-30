Peter Pan Junior comes to historic Nuart

The Blackfoot Community Players will be performing Peter Pan Junior at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the historic Nuart, 192 North Broadway. Wendy Darling loves to tell stories to her brothers, Michael and John, but when her father announces she must move out of the nursery, Peter Pan comes to visit the children and takes them away to Neverland.

