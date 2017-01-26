Parents learned about levies at paren...

Parents learned about levies at parent teacher conference

Those who attended the parent-teacher conference at Blackfoot High School and the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth-Grade Thursday night were given information about the levies that will be on the ballot in March, as well as the opportunity to have their questions about the levies answered. Members of the finance committee, for the Blackfoot School District, were on hand to answer questions.

