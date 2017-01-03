Melting snow causes flooding
Crews from the City of Blackfoot Water Department, as well as business owners, were out Monday trying to clear snow and ice away from the storm drains downtown Monday. Several intersections were beginning to flood after temperatures in Blackfoot climbed to 40 degrees Monday causing the snow and ice to melt.
