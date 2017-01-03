Melting snow causes flooding

Melting snow causes flooding

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Morning News

Crews from the City of Blackfoot Water Department, as well as business owners, were out Monday trying to clear snow and ice away from the storm drains downtown Monday. Several intersections were beginning to flood after temperatures in Blackfoot climbed to 40 degrees Monday causing the snow and ice to melt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 10 hr Spotted Girl 56
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14) Apr '16 People need to kmow 3
News Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14) Sep '14 idahotriple E 1
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bingham County was issued at January 09 at 3:01PM MST

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,728

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC