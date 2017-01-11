Mayor issues snow removal proclamation

In an effort to allow the City Public Works Department to clear the streets of excessive snow accumulation the City of Blackfoot has real eased a "Snow Removal Proclamation." Due to the forecast of clearing skies next week, which will allow city crews full access to the streets, that on Tuesday, Jan. 17 street parking will not be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for all city streets east of the railroad mainline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.