Gibson sentenced for vehicular manslaughter
Blackfoot resident Dillon Grant Gibson, 31, was sentenced on Tuesday for one count of vehicular manslaughter, a felony. Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Gibson to a maximum of 15 years in the Idaho Department of Correction, three years fixed and 12 indeterminate.
