Gamino coat drive

Omar and Vina Gamino, of Blackfoot, will distribute 142 coats to local elementary schools and the Bingham Crisis Center after hosting a coat drive and dart tournament at The Haven Saturday night. More than 25 local businesses to donate prizes for a raffle that raised $803 to purchase coats.

