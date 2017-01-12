Emerging Horizons ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting was held Friday, to welcome Emerging Horizons-Empowered Mind, Body and Soul, a new business promoting spiritual, mental and physical well being, to Blackfoot. Kebbie Wheeler and Tauna Butler opened the business to help people find peace and serenity in there lives using Aura and Chakra imaging, as well as massage and Bowen therapy and providing Time Laboratory essential oils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Wed
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC