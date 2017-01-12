Emerging Horizons ribbon cutting

Emerging Horizons ribbon cutting

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Morning News

A ribbon cutting was held Friday, to welcome Emerging Horizons-Empowered Mind, Body and Soul, a new business promoting spiritual, mental and physical well being, to Blackfoot. Kebbie Wheeler and Tauna Butler opened the business to help people find peace and serenity in there lives using Aura and Chakra imaging, as well as massage and Bowen therapy and providing Time Laboratory essential oils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Wed Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14) Apr '16 People need to kmow 3
News Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14) Sep '14 idahotriple E 1
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC