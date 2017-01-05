Drifting snow, high winds cause many fender-benders
U.S. Highway 26 remained closed in both directions for the area west of Blackfoot to the junction with U.S. Highway 20, as of Thursday afternoon. This marks the second straight day the Idaho Transportation Department has closed the highway, citing poor visibility and drifting snow.
