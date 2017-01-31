Distinguished dudes take the stage Thursday
Eighteen young men from Blackfoot High School will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for the annual Distinguished Dudes competition. Cade Ricks, Ethan Harrison, Aric Vail, Sean Clarke, Tucker Henderson, Parker Hatch, Kameron Coles, Braden Carson, Crea Cronquist, Danzen Bingham, Jacob Despain, Payson Mills, Skyler Williams and Carson Davis will compete in the fundraiser for the Distinguished Young Women scholarship fund.
