Commissioners approve polling places
The school elections scheduled on Tuesday, March 14, are Blackfoot School District supplemental and plant facility levy, Bonneville Joint School District levy and Snake River School District levy. County commissioners are required by law to approve the polling places for each election and authorize the number of ballots that will be ordered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC