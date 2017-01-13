Blackfoot man charged with sexually abusing minor

Bingham County and Blackfoot detective division officers on Thursday arrested a Blackfoot man for a report he sexually abused a minor. Davis is charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 and two counts of sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a child ages 16 or 17. Davis had bond set at $50,000 and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled Feb. 2. Online court records show the charges stem from an incident that occurred in July 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.