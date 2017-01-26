Bingham County preparing students for the future
Blackfoot and Snake River high schools are working together to present the Bingham County Career Fair and Parent's night. Snake River will host parent's night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the a high school auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC