BFD save mobile home
Blackfoot firefighters were called out to a house fire at Cottonwood trailer court on Highway 91, next to Bowers Collision, Friday afternoon. After finding a water leak, Felicia De Santiago went under the trailer house she lives in to turn the water off to the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC