Bell Ringer collect funds to help those in need
Blackfoot volunteer bell ringers collected more than $16,000 during the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Last year bell ringers raised more than $17,000, however, those numbers included money collected at Broulim's in Shelley, which was not a part of the Blackfoot campaign this year.
