The community is invited to come discover what the businesses downtown have to offer during the 12 annual Winter Walk. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Nuart and the old Bon Ton, 97 West Pacific Street and will run till 3 p.m. "Come 'Discover' the businesses and services in Downtown Blackfoot," said business owner Mary Morrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.