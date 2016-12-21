Top story number nine 'City annexatio...

Top story number nine 'City annexation brings Basic American Foods into city limits

Thursday

Blackfoot City Council members unanimously approved the annexation of several properties west of the river; two tracts of Basic American Foods property, G&M Investments, Garth and Julie VanOrden, James and Holly Parsons , Groveland Real estate, John and Maxine Dewey and Non-Pareil Processing.

