Snake River Middle School gives to food pantry
The students from Snake River Middle School held a food drive and challenged all of the students to bring in canned food to be donated to the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry. "The students began the drive in the first week of December," said SRMS teacher Sydney Hale.
