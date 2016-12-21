Shelley man killed in I-15 crash
On Tuesday, January 13, 2016 at approximately 4:23 pm, the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash northbound I15 at milepost 96, near Blackfoot. Shawn Ringel, 39, of Shelley, was northbound on I15 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
