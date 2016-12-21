Shelley man killed in I-15 crash

Shelley man killed in I-15 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Morning News

On Tuesday, January 13, 2016 at approximately 4:23 pm, the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash northbound I15 at milepost 96, near Blackfoot. Shawn Ringel, 39, of Shelley, was northbound on I15 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 12 hr Enzo49 9
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14) Apr '16 People need to kmow 3
News Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14) Sep '14 idahotriple E 1
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,081

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC