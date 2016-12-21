Santa vs. The Grinch: The Morning News Interviews
A major diplomatic breakthrough was achieved here late last evening after sources close to the White House have announced that Santa Claus and The Grinch finally signed a non-aggression pact and have vowed to work for peace and the "Spirit of Christmas. "I normally do not agree with Santa EVER," said The Grinch during an exclusive interview at the spacious offices of the Blackfoot Morning News.
