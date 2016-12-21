Proper Christmas tree disposal

Wondering what to do with the real Christmas tree after the decorations have been taken off and the pine needles cleaned up off the floor? The Blackfoot sanitation department suggests taking it to the Bingham County Transfer Station at 690 US-26. "There was a time when the trees would be piled up and used for a bon fire," said sanitation department director Vaughn Key as he reflected on a time when the late Councilman Butch Hulse organized the bonfire and chili feed.

