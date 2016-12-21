Proper Christmas tree disposal
Wondering what to do with the real Christmas tree after the decorations have been taken off and the pine needles cleaned up off the floor? The Blackfoot sanitation department suggests taking it to the Bingham County Transfer Station at 690 US-26. "There was a time when the trees would be piled up and used for a bon fire," said sanitation department director Vaughn Key as he reflected on a time when the late Councilman Butch Hulse organized the bonfire and chili feed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Tue
|Knock off purse s...
|43
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC