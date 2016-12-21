Premier Technology donates to Patriot Field
Doug Sayer, Chief Business Officer of Premier Technology, presented Bingham County Commissioners a check that will be used to help pay for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot on Tuesday. Patriot Field is just south of the Bingham County Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|12 hr
|Enzo49
|9
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC