Officials start prep for 2017 eclipse
Officials on Wednesday began preparing for the "Great American Eclipse" - an event anticipated to bring an overwhelming influx of visitors to the greater Idaho Falls region. Nearly 50 representatives from cities and counties stretching from Swan Valley to Blackfoot met in the Idaho Falls Council Chambers to discuss planning for the Aug. 21 event, expected to draw perhaps hundreds of thousands of tourists locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|23 hr
|Enzo49
|9
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC