Obama pardons man convicted of possessing stolen Utah mail
A 47-year-old man caught years ago with a check that had been stolen from the mail in Utah has been granted a presidential pardon for his crime. Richard Earl Smout, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was among the 231 people who got clemency Monday from President Barack Obama, and one of the 78 who received a pardon.
