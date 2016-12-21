Obama pardons man convicted of posses...

Obama pardons man convicted of possessing stolen Utah mail

Monday Dec 19

A 47-year-old man caught years ago with a check that had been stolen from the mail in Utah has been granted a presidential pardon for his crime. Richard Earl Smout, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was among the 231 people who got clemency Monday from President Barack Obama, and one of the 78 who received a pardon.

