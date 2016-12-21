Hong's killer back in jail

Monday Dec 19

Dylan Grant Gibson, 31, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the June 2016 death of William K. Hong, failed to comply with conditions of his terms of release for pre-trial services and has been returned to jail. His bond continues.

