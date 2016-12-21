Grinch to visit Blackfoot
Last year, the Grinch visited Ridge Crest Elementary, he will be back again this year to visit children from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Advance Chiropractic, 725 Jensen Grove Drive Suite 4, behind Walmart. "He enjoyed visiting the people of Blackfoot last year," said Carol Stevens.
