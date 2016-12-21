CDT Christmas food box sign up
Tuesday, Dec. 20 is the last day to sign up for the Christmas food boxes distributed by the Community Dinner Table . People can sign up at the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry Wednesday, or at the CDT dinner Dec. 20. "Last year we distributed about 400 boxes.
