Government shutdown, broken friendships in dispute over Black Diamond development
Our whole whole region is growing, but no place has plans to grow faster than Black Diamond, a tiny town in southeast King County. There are no freeways out there, no light rail stops and it's about to become home to what may be the largest development in the county's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Black Diamond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|27-year-old man dies after being stabbed outsid... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|BASTARD BAR
|8
|Help with Christmas
|Dec '16
|Sherry
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
|covington fred meyer parking lot theft problem (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|moved away from kent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Black Diamond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC