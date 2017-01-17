Last stop for affordable housing nort...

Last stop for affordable housing north of Seattle isn't affordable for everyone

The further people flee from the major metro areas, the cheaper the housing. But there's only so far they can run, because there's an imaginary wall that stops development from sprawling all over the landscape, a wall that protects the less developed green places that make the region beautiful.

Black Diamond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-year-old man dies after being stabbed outsid... (Mar '11) Jan 2 BASTARD BAR 8
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
covington fred meyer parking lot theft problem (Mar '12) Aug '16 moved away from kent 2
CJs Bakery (Sep '15) Sep '15 cosmiczen 1
