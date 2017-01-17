Last stop for affordable housing north of Seattle isn't affordable for everyone
The further people flee from the major metro areas, the cheaper the housing. But there's only so far they can run, because there's an imaginary wall that stops development from sprawling all over the landscape, a wall that protects the less developed green places that make the region beautiful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Black Diamond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-year-old man dies after being stabbed outsid... (Mar '11)
|Jan 2
|BASTARD BAR
|8
|Help with Christmas
|Dec '16
|Sherry
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
|covington fred meyer parking lot theft problem (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|moved away from kent
|2
|CJs Bakery (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|cosmiczen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Black Diamond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC