Magendanz and Mullet seek 5th Distric...

Magendanz and Mullet seek 5th District Senate seat | Forum

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 13, 2016 Read more: Covington Reporter

Editor's note: Challenger Rep. Chad Magendanz, R-Issaquah, and incumbent Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, are seeking the 5th District state Senate position. The two candidates answered the following questions from The Reporter editorial department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Black Diamond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-year-old man dies after being stabbed outsid... (Mar '11) Jan 2 BASTARD BAR 8
Help with Christmas Dec '16 Sherry 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
covington fred meyer parking lot theft problem (Mar '12) Aug '16 moved away from kent 2
CJs Bakery (Sep '15) Sep '15 cosmiczen 1
See all Black Diamond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Black Diamond Forum Now

Black Diamond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Black Diamond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Black Diamond, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC