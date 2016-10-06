Cities receive flood funds, Hometown ...

Cities receive flood funds, Hometown Holidays set for Four Corners and other community notes

Oct 6, 2016

The second annual Hometown Holidays event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Four Corners. Last year the event was changed from Lake Wilderness Lodge for the first time, and moved to Four Corners for better accessibility.

