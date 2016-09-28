Snowden Death Investigation "Inactive"

Snowden Death Investigation "Inactive"

Sep 28, 2016 Read more: Blood Horse

The investigation into trainer Monique Snowden's death has been made "inactive," according to the local Sheriffs Office in King County, Wash., more than two months after her body was found in a river July 18. Although the King County Sheriffs Office indicated in August that her death was "likely a suicide," the case will be moved into the "cold case file" at least in part because investigators are not able to access Snowden's locked cell phone and iPad, according to spokesperson Sgt. Cindi West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

