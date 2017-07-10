Want a governor's mansion? You'll nee...

Want a governor's mansion? You'll need to move itBISMARCK, N.D. (AP)...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

If you want to live in a governor's mansion without being elected, North Dakota has a deal for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) 5 hr God Help Them 34
Michael Gideon Adkins Jun 25 Curious 1
FaceTime (Aug '14) Jun 13 Silver toung 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,832 • Total comments across all topics: 282,424,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC