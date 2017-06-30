North Dakota may halt rail inspections aimed at derailments
In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo, a fireball goes up at the site of an oil train derailment near Casselton, N.D. The end of the line may be in sight for a North Dakota safety program aimed at lowering the risk of disastrous railroad derailments involving the state's crude oil. The pilot program, which includes two rail safety inspectors and a manager to supplement inspections by the Federal Railroad Administration, is halfway through its four-year run this month and likely will be scrapped in two years.
