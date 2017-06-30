North Dakota may halt rail inspection...

North Dakota may halt rail inspections aimed at derailments

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo, a fireball goes up at the site of an oil train derailment near Casselton, N.D. The end of the line may be in sight for a North Dakota safety program aimed at lowering the risk of disastrous railroad derailments involving the state's crude oil. The pilot program, which includes two rail safety inspectors and a manager to supplement inspections by the Federal Railroad Administration, is halfway through its four-year run this month and likely will be scrapped in two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bismarck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Gideon Adkins Jun 25 Curious 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jun 17 SomeoneWhoKnows 33
FaceTime (Aug '14) Jun 13 Silver toung 2
News News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to app... Mar '17 Buried Valor 28
News Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Acc... Mar '17 Native ... 6
News Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access ... Mar '17 Mikey 14
Shannon ruble Mar '17 Hmmmmm 2
See all Bismarck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bismarck Forum Now

Bismarck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bismarck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Bismarck, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC